$2.62 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.21. 27,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

