1,979 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.56. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

