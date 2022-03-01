$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $189.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.