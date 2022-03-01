173 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP opened at $694.26 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.03 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,312.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

