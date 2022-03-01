1,650 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

