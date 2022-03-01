132,257 Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

