$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.44 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

