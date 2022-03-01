$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

