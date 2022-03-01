$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

