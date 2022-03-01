$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.