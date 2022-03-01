$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

