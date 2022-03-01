-$1.11 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.01). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

NVRO traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 14,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

