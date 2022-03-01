$0.95 EPS Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 88,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,002. The company has a market cap of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

