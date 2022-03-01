$0.71 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 12,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.