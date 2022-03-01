$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,891. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

