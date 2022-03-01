$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,871. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

