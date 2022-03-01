-$0.25 EPS Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astra Space.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Astra Space stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astra Space by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

