$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,118. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $169,615,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.