$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Pharming Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pharming Group stock remained flat at $$9.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Pharming Group has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.85.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

