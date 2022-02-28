Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Raised by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

ZM opened at $125.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

