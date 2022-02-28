Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

