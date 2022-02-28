Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.