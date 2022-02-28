Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
