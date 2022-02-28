Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.