Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

