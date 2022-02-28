Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,734,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.53. 22,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

