Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.79. 8,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,339. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 299.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

