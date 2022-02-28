Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 874,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $424.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

