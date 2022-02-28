Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 30,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,516. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

