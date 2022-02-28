Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

