Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.