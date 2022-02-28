Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

