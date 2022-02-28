Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Hold

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

ARGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.