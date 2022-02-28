Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. The company is witnessing solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Recovery in OLED-based panel adoption across the automotive market and rebound in the smartphone domain are positives. Its strong patent portfolio helps drive royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from the acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability is noteworthy. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG remains a persistent overhang.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,453,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $38,895,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

