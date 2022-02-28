Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

PEN opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

