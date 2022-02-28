Zacks Investment Research Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,965,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,492,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.