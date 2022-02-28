Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

