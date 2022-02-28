Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will announce $100.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $115.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $29.50 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

