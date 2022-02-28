Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

NYSE STVN traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.01 ($18.19). 7,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.40. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($33.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

