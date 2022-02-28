Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$1.43 EPS

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to report ($1.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.89 and the lowest is ($5.16). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($13.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.31) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.79) to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock worth $6,349,753. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 22.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

