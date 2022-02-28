Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.