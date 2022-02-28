Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 2,050,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

