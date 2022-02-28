Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.25 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

