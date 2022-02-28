Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

