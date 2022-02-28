Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to post $42.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 705,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

