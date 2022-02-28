Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.51. 633,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,174. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in HEICO by 49.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in HEICO by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

