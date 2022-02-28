Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will report $172.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.64 million and the lowest is $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $693.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. 58,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,980. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 224,314 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

