Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.80 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $527.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $532.00 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

ARGO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 341,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,592. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

