Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

