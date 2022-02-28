Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,318. The stock has a market cap of $611.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.