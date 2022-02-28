Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the highest is $827.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guess? by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. 530,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

