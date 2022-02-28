Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report $79.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Banc of California posted sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,476. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 266,482 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

